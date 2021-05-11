Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $793,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $109.57 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

