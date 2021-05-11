China Automotive Systems (CAAS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect China Automotive Systems to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect China Automotive Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CAAS opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $126.49 million, a PE ratio of 410.00 and a beta of 3.28.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAAS shares. Greenridge Global upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

