Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

NYSE CHH traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $114.37. The company had a trading volume of 308,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,050. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 5,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $623,983.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,371.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Insiders sold 48,704 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,593 over the last 90 days. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

