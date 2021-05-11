Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CHP.UN. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.18.

Shares of TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$14.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$11.60 and a 1 year high of C$14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 83.98.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

