Christopher C. Colson Sells 259 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $101.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

