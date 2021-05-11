ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Given New $11.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright to $11.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChromaDex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $7.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $486.40 million, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.49. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChromaDex news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,529.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

