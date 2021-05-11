CI Financial (CIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect CI Financial to post earnings of C$0.64 per share for the quarter.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$564.40 million during the quarter.

Shares of CIX opened at C$20.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.46. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$13.66 and a 1-year high of C$21.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price (up from C$22.00) on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.83.

In other CI Financial news, Director William Thomas Holland purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$297,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 706,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,017,640. Insiders bought 117,500 shares of company stock worth $2,080,000 in the last 90 days.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

