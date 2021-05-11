CIBC Increases Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$58.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$52.50 to C$58.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIF. National Bankshares raised their target price on Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$57.25.

AIF stock opened at C$59.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.45. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$38.06 and a 1-year high of C$64.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 112.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In related news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total value of C$94,033.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,837,548.76. Also, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total transaction of C$323,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$235,182.50.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

