CIBC Increases Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Price Target to $110.00

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.69% from the company’s current price.

NUVCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Nuvei from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVCF traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $67.61. 1,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.19. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $36.96 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a unified platform that delivers payments and technology solutions for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

