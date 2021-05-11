Cigna (NYSE:CI) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $320.00. The stock traded as high as $265.24 and last traded at $265.02, with a volume of 6690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $261.18.

CI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.13.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $10,939,794.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,872,509.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total transaction of $1,969,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,094,033 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Cigna Company Profile (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

