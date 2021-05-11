Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.10

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $1.36. Cinedigm shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 58,443,634 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIDM. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cinedigm from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $214.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Cinedigm by 2,703.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 550,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 530,819 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 1,026.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cinedigm by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 1,359,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

