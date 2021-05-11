Citigroup Boosts Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Price Target to $26.00

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $23.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 206.97% from the stock’s previous close.

EIGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of EIGR stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $8.47. 3,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,591. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $13.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 135,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 431,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 282,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,097,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

