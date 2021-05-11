Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $213.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.29.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $174.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.40, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.92 and a 200-day moving average of $121.42. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $56.80 and a 1-year high of $176.84.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

