Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target to $25.00

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FLEX. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.44.

FLEX opened at $18.35 on Friday. Flex has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,107 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 1,344.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

