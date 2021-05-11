Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $165.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $107.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.55 and a 200 day moving average of $141.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.24 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $103.16 and a 52-week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $686,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,847 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

