Citigroup Increases Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target to $164.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.77.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $69.17 and a 12-month high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,966,000 after purchasing an additional 42,595 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

