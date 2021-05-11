Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.