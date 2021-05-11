City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CAO Sells $227,838.00 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $227,838.00.

City stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.31. 47,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,449. City Holding has a 1-year low of $53.06 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.67.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. Analysts expect that City Holding will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in City in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of City in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in City by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Grace Capital raised its stake in City by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in City in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

