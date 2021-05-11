Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Granger Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.3% in the first quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $5,895,000. Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the first quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 20,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 14.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 35,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $184.30 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $334.55 billion, a PE ratio of -115.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.21.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

