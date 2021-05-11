Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

