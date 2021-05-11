Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Clarivate stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,169. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $33.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLVT. B. Riley raised their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clarivate from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

