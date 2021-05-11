Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Downgraded by TheStreet

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

CLNE stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $152,710.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,082 shares of company stock worth $3,301,501. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

