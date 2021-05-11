Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 87.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 39,888 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.5% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 165,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 140,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 102,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $126.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.35. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

