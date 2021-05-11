Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

CWEN stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.329 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is -1,300.00%.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,126. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

