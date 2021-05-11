Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Clene’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

CLNN has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Clene in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Clene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $8.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $491.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of -0.01. Clene has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Clene during the 1st quarter worth $1,491,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Clene during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clene during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

