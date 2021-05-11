ClinTex CTi Market Cap Tops $11.92 Million (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 63.3% higher against the dollar. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $11.92 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ClinTex CTi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00084376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00018895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00060300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00064318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00107771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.21 or 0.00796413 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,349.29 or 0.09462739 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 72,445,175 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ClinTex CTi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClinTex CTi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.