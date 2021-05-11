CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) Insider Sells C$35,568.00 in Stock

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) insider Michael Curt Scholz sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$35,568.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,259,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,668,604.99.

Michael Curt Scholz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Michael Curt Scholz sold 234,500 shares of CMC Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$32,830.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Michael Curt Scholz sold 107,500 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$14,007.25.

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael Curt Scholz sold 50,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$7,750.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Michael Curt Scholz sold 100,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$15,010.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Michael Curt Scholz sold 159,500 shares of CMC Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$24,738.45.

On Monday, April 26th, Michael Curt Scholz sold 136,500 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$20,652.45.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Michael Curt Scholz sold 200,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Michael Curt Scholz sold 80,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$14,104.00.

CMC Metals stock remained flat at $C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 140,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.40. CMC Metals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.15 million and a P/E ratio of -8.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam Property, comprising of 32 claims that covers an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

