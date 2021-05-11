CNB Bank Buys 221 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CNB Bank raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $484.46. 66,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,489. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $348.01 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $231.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $494.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,528 shares of company stock worth $9,417,808. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

