CNB Bank Has $951,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 124,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 42,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 66,500.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in PayPal by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,928. The stock has a market cap of $290.92 billion, a PE ratio of 91.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.61 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

