CNB Bank Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CNB Bank increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.3% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 257,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 274,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PepsiCo by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 146,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 543,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.28. The company had a trading volume of 136,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,448. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $202.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

