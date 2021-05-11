CNB Bank Purchases 821 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CNB Bank lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.9% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,063.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 28,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $6.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $386.75. 13,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,167. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

