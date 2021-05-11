Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.78% from the company’s previous close.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average of $48.91. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $57.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 802,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 70,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,619,000 after acquiring an additional 103,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

