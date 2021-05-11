Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $36.17. 603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $36.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.