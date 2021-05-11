Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP John B. Chang Sells 558 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $44,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.67. 4,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,935. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 397.37%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 269,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

