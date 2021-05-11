Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Colfax posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 477.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFX. KeyCorp increased their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.05.

CFX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.19. 19,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,857. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -837.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Colfax has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $278,682.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,752,490.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,201 shares of company stock worth $2,970,792. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 13.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Colfax by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,643,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,850,000 after purchasing an additional 224,197 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 497.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 411,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,732,000 after purchasing an additional 342,500 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

