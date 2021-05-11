Collective (CO2) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,932.00

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Collective coin can now be bought for $3.13 or 0.00005672 BTC on popular exchanges. Collective has a total market cap of $374,282.40 and $14,932.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Collective has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Collective alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00082400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00018924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00060368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00064945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00106890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.68 or 0.00773022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,858.82 or 0.08802757 BTC.

About Collective

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 119,551 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.