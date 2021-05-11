Colliers Securities Weighs in on Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

CVGI stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,987,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 427,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 226,889 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,575,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 213,636 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 205,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

