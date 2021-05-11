Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CXP opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -358.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

