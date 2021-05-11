Comerica Bank Buys 1,538 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ciena were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average is $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $153,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,637 shares of company stock worth $1,580,835. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

