Comerica Bank Has $5.45 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,123 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after buying an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after buying an additional 737,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,660,000 after buying an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,131,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $321.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.44 and a 12-month high of $406.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.38.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.06, for a total value of $1,900,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 348,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,631,818.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at $370,250,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,421 shares of company stock worth $40,354,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

