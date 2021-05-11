Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,379 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,553.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,808 shares of company stock valued at $322,382 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

