Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $48.87. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

