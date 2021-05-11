Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,940 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Olin were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 393.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 80,636 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

In other Olin news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,300. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE OLN opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.