Comerica Bank Sells 1,177 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $726,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,015 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG opened at $83.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.38. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

