Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,691 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.30% of Argo Group International worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 541,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC upped their price objective on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

NYSE ARGO opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $57.28.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -137.78%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

