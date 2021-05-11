Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Comerica were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 1,280.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,561 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,964,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,824,000 after purchasing an additional 353,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,821,000 after acquiring an additional 314,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

CMA opened at $77.79 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $79.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Comerica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,600 shares of company stock worth $848,186 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

