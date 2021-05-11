Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €133.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been given a €133.00 ($156.47) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ML. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €137.71 ($162.02).

Shares of EPA:ML opened at €124.20 ($146.12) on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($153.94). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €125.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €113.84.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

