Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €137.71 ($162.02).

ML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

EPA:ML opened at €124.20 ($146.12) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €125.11 and a 200-day moving average of €113.84. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1 year high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

