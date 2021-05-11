Comparing Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) & NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE)

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) and NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.4% of Consolidated Edison shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of NorthWestern shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Consolidated Edison shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of NorthWestern shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Consolidated Edison pays an annual dividend of $3.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Consolidated Edison pays out 70.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NorthWestern pays out 72.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Consolidated Edison has increased its dividend for 47 consecutive years. Consolidated Edison is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Consolidated Edison and NorthWestern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Edison 11.06% 7.77% 2.43% NorthWestern 13.32% 8.05% 2.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Consolidated Edison and NorthWestern, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Edison 5 6 1 0 1.67 NorthWestern 0 3 4 0 2.57

Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus price target of $76.36, indicating a potential downside of 4.37%. NorthWestern has a consensus price target of $64.83, indicating a potential downside of 5.09%. Given Consolidated Edison’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Consolidated Edison is more favorable than NorthWestern.

Volatility and Risk

Consolidated Edison has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NorthWestern has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Consolidated Edison and NorthWestern’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Edison $12.57 billion 2.18 $1.34 billion $4.37 18.27 NorthWestern $1.26 billion 2.75 $202.12 million $3.42 19.97

Consolidated Edison has higher revenue and earnings than NorthWestern. Consolidated Edison is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NorthWestern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NorthWestern beats Consolidated Edison on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. The company operates 533 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 64 distribution substations; 89,673 in-service line transformers; 3,729 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 2,210 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 4,341 miles of mains and 377,490 service lines for natural gas distribution. In addition, it owns, operates, and develops renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. The company primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and government customers. Consolidated Edison, Inc. was founded in 1823 and is based in New York, New York.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company operates 6,809 miles of electric transmission and 18,068 miles of electric distribution lines; and 2,165 Miles of natural gas transmission and 4,892 miles of natural gas distribution lines in Montana. It also operates 1,308 Miles of electric transmission and 2,314 electric distribution lines in South Dakota; and 55 miles of natural gas transmission and 2,524 miles of natural gas distribution lines in South Dakota and Nebraska. It serves approximately 734,000 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern Corporation was incorporated in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

