Comparing Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.15 billion 9.30 $390.88 million $3.44 13.40 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust $309.18 million 6.40 $383.55 million $1.66 14.10

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust. Gaming and Leisure Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gaming and Leisure Properties and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 0 12 1 3.08 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20

Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus price target of $47.85, suggesting a potential upside of 3.79%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $23.20, suggesting a potential downside of 0.90%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 39.46% 21.46% 5.20% Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 123.40% 3.10% 1.61%

Dividends

Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 75.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gaming and Leisure Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Washington Real Estate Investment Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.